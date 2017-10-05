New rules aim to curb payday loan abuses

Consumer advocates hailed the payday lending rule as a good first step, with more needed.

"The rule is an important first step and will benefit some consumers who need relief the most, but a great deal of work is still needed to ensure that American families are no longer ensnared in the debt trap of high interest, abusive loans," Michael Best, director of advocacy outreach at Consumer Federation of America, said in a statement.

Although the CFPB's proposed rules had included longer-term payday loans, the CFPB is still studying that market and did not include it in the final rule, said Lauren Saunders, associate director of the National Consumer Law Center, in an emailed statement.

"Payday lenders are moving into long-term payday loans that are an even deeper and longer debt trap than short-term loans, so the CFPB must move quickly to address these predatory loans," she said.

Even with the new protections, payday loans should still be "loans of last resort," said the NFCC's McClary.

"It is still important for people to think of any other alternative they can to avoid having to turn to a financial product that is the most expensive, and often the most difficult to repay," he said.