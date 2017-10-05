New rules aim to curb payday loan abuses

The government's consumer watchdog is cracking down on payday loans.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Thursday that it has finalized rules targeting the payday lending industry. Rates on such short-term loans can top 390 percent, and struggling borrowers often re-borrow, piling on fees and interest.
That combo can create a debt trap that's tough to get out of, advocates say.
"Too often, borrowers who need quick cash end up trapped in loans they can't afford," CFPB director Richard Cordray said in the announcement. "The rule's common sense ability-to-repay protections prevent lenders from succeeding by setting up borrowers to fail."