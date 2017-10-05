Student loan provider Navient deceived borrowers to boost profits, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office charged in a lawsuit Thursday.

The suit alleges Navient peddled subprime loans "to many borrowers" who had a high probability of defaulting on their loans. The company purportedly approved loans to college students attending institutions with low graduation rates, expecting "that an extremely high percentage of students would not be able to repay them," the suit said.

"Navient's deceptive practices and predatory conduct harmed student borrowers and put their own profits ahead of the interests of millions of families across our country who are struggling to repay student loans," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement.

Shares of Navient plunged 11 percent in midday trading after Philly.com first reported the story. The company is one of the largest student loan providers in the U.S., valued at more than $3.5 billion, according to FactSet.

Navient did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

The suit could "impact hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians," Shapiro said, and "includes anyone who received private student loans from Sallie Mae." The attorney general's office said it is seeking restitution those unfairly affected by Navient's actions.