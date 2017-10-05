Senate votes to confirm Randal Quarles as Fed board member

The Senate on Thursday voted to confirm Randal Quarles as a member of the Federal Reserve board.

President Donald Trump nominated Quarles for the position in July after months of speculation that he had been in the running to take over a vacancy at the central bank. Quarles will take over as overseer of the U.S. banking system, filling the role Daniel Tarullo had before he resigned in April.

In a confirmation hearing in late July, Quarles indicated that he thinks it is time to scale back some of the financial regulations that were put in place after the financial crisis.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Click here for the latest on the markets.