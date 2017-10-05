The time for polite debate on gun control is over

But investors should challenge these merchants of death. They have done so with other so-called "sin stocks," like tobacco and alcohol companies.



They have fought the actions of large corporate polluters or companies whose carbon footprints are unreasonably large.



They have brought about positive changes by being true activist investors, not angling for some financially engineered profit, but by making companies more accountable.



Gun-makers, as tobacco companies have been, should be held accountable, and legally liable, for the mass casualties that their products are responsible for, with severe penalties, class action lawsuits and other disincentives awaiting them at every turn.



The NRA, touting Second Amendment rights, not only through TV ads but also through enormous contributions to congressional and presidential campaigns alike, has prevented even the most sensible reforms from passing as laws, as the New York Times has outlined.



This is simply tyranny of the minority. Roughly 32 percent of Americans own guns, with the average gun owner having eight firearms.



In addition, we need sufficient, not reduced, funding to identify and treat the mentally ill, especially since those with such illnesses are still allowed to purchase weapons.



The "gun show" loophole needs to be closed. Magazine and clip sizes need to be shrunk, by law.

Waiting times need to be extended and background checks enhanced.



No doubt some 500 people in Nevada, where gun laws are among the least restrictive in the nation, would agree. Sadly, we will never hear the voices of 58 of them again.



There also needs to be a massive cultural campaign to re-educate the gun-toting, testosterone-fueled population who believe that carrying a gun is "manly."



This Washington Post story about one of social media's most popular, gun-enthusiasts is quite telling.



We've taken the "macho" out of smoking, drinking and abusing one's spouse, all of which were, not too long ago, viewed within the purview of the male head of household.



If you want deer meat, go to the butcher shop.



If you are a weekend warrior, go paint balling.



If you want to protect your family, friends, country and beliefs, join the armed forces.



Be all you can be. But do it where it counts.



I'm weary of the strained rhetoric that claims everyone has a right to own a gun, or that if we limit gun ownership, the bad guys will win.



The bad guys are winning. It's time for citizens, legislators and investors to take concerted action to wage the final war on guns.



It is painfully obvious that our very lives depend on it.



