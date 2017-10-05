Toys R Us recalls nearly 30,000 Infant Wiggle Balls for choking hazard

Toys R Us has recalled nearly 30,000 wiggle balls that could pose a choking hazard for infants.

The recall involves "Bruin Infant Wiggle Ball" toys, which are also called giggle balls. No deaths have been reported, but there have been six reports received of rubber knobs breaking off, including four reports of pieces of product found in children's mouths.

The wiggle ball's plastic back can also detach, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned Thursday.

The toys being recalled were sold at Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores across the U.S. and Canada from June 2016 through January 2017. They were manufactured in China, and have the model number "5F6342E" printed on them.

Toys R Us has told shoppers to immediately stop using the recalled balls, and to take them back to its stores for a full refund.

More information about the recall can be found here.