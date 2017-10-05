US diplomat denies Trump-Tillerson rift and sees nobody jumping ship

There's no disagreement between President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a U.S. diplomat told CNBC, adding that he had no reason to believe that a change in the U.S. administration is on the horizon.

"I don't think there is really a disagreement between the State Department and the White House and the Congress here. People make too much out of that," United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker told CNBC Wednesday. Volker is a leading expert in U.S. foreign and national security policy and was appointed to his current role by Tillerson himself in July this year.

His comments followed reports that Tillerson openly referred to Trump as a "moron" in a national security meeting and considered handing in a resignation letter last July. The two have reportedly clashed over a series of key foreign policy issues, including Iran, Qatar and North Korea.

Trump said on Twitter last Sunday: "I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man," in reference to North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

Volker told CNBC that the president wasn't saying he was dissatisfied with Tillerson's work but simply commenting about Kim Jong Un. "I have no reason to think that there's any change coming in the U.S. administration," Volker added, on reports that Tillerson wants to leave his post.