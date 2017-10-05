'American leadership in space will be assured,' VP Mike Pence says at National Space Council

Led by Vice President Mike Pence, several White House officials and space industry executives met Thursday at the first National Space Council since it was disbanded in 1993.

"American leadership in space will be assured," Pence said. "We will return Americans to the moon ... and build the foundation we need to send Americans to Mars and beyond."

The meeting's opening remarks focused on moving away from the current outsourcing of manned launches, in which American astronauts go to space on Russian rockets.

"America seems to have lost our edge in space," Pence said. "Rather than lead in space, too often we've chosen to drift and, as we learned 60 years ago, when we drift we fall behind."

"America must lead in space once again," he said.

Chief executives Marillyn Hewson, Dennis Muilenburg and David Thompson — of Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Orbital ATK, respectively — each stressed a similar desire to lead the world in space exploration. None of the CEOs reiterated Pence's statement that America is behind in space leadership.

"We have proven that U.S. ventures in space lead to broad societal benefits that lift our national economy," Hewson said.