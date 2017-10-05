    ×

    Securing Our Future: Cambridge Cyber Summit

    White House cybersecurity czar: 'We are certainly not asking for a back door'

    • The U.S. government is not looking for a back door into smartphones, said the White House cybersecurity czar.
    • Speaking at the Cyber Summit in Boston, Rob Joyce says the government supports encryption.
    Rob Joyce (r) speaking at the 2017 Cyber Summit in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Oct. 4th, 2017. Rob Joyce (r), White House Cybersecurity Coordinator, speaking at the 2017 Cyber Summit in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Oct. 4th, 2017.
    David A. Grogan | CNBC
    Rob Joyce (r) speaking at the 2017 Cyber Summit in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Oct. 4th, 2017. Rob Joyce (r), White House Cybersecurity Coordinator, speaking at the 2017 Cyber Summit in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Oct. 4th, 2017.

    The U.S. government is not looking for a "back door" into smartphones and other devices, the White House cybersecurity coordinator said Thursday.

    During a panel at the Cyber Summit 2017, an event sponsored by CNBC and the Aspen Institute, Rob Joyce said the government supports encryption.

    It's "definitely good for America, it's good for business, it's good for individuals," Joyce said. "So it's really important that we have strong encryption and that's available."

    Still, the government has a legitimate need for information, and "what [law enforcement is] asking for is for companies to consider how they can support legal needs for information," said Joyce.

    "The other side of that is there are some evil people in this world, and the rule of law needs to proceed, and so what we're asking for is for companies to consider how they can support legal needs for information. Things that come from a judicial order, how can they be responsive to that, and if companies consider from the outset of building a platform or building a capability how they're going to respond to those inevitable asks from a judge's order, we'll be in a better place."

    Joyce's comments suggest that law enforcement is backing off previous demands to have a permanent window into all mobile devices. Yet enabling smartphones and other devices with end-to-end encryption — a stated goal of many tech companies, including Apple — would make it impossible for companies to turn over communications data to law enforcement in any circumstance, since the companies don't possess the data.

    This issue came to a head after the 2015 San Bernardino California, shooting rampage, when a judge demanded that Apple help the FBI unlock one of the shooter's iPhone. The FBI ultimately found a way to unlock the phone without Apple's assistance, so the suit never went forward.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---

    More From The Cambridge Cyber Summit

    Cyberthreats

    Cambridge Cyber Summit Videos

    • Securing our future what we can do to stay ahead of cyber attacks
      Securing our future: What we can do to stay ahead of cyberattacks   

      David Sanger, chief national security correspondent for The New York Times, talks with S. Leslie Ireland, Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis for the Department of the Treasury; Matt Olsen, co-founder of IronNet Cybersecurity and former director of the National Counterterrorism Center; Howard Shrobe, director of Cybersecurity@CSAIL and principal research scientist of MIT CSAIL; and Starnes Walker, founding director of the University of Delaware Cybersecurity Initiative and former CTO and technical director of Fleet Cyber Command and 10th Fleet, US Navy, about what we can do to stay ahead of the evolving methods of smart cybercriminals.

    • Is technology targeting our personal assets or helping them thrive?
      Is technology targeting our personal assets or helping them thrive?   

      CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin sits down with Jeremy Allaire, founder and CEO of Circle; Don Anderson, senior vice president and CIO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston; and Stuart Madnick, the John Norris Maguire Professor of Information Technologies, MIT Sloan School of Management, and Professor of Engineering Systems, MIT School of Engineering, to talk about the protection of personal assets and whether or not technologies are helping or hindering this effort.

    • Enhancing cybersecurity in the financial sector
      Enhancing cybersecurity in the financial sector   

      Sarah Bloom Raskin, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, gives the keynote presentation on ways to enhance cybersecurity in the financial sector and discusses the most recent threats that hacking poses to finances.

    Tech

    Latest Special Reports

    • The Cambridge Cyber Summit at M.I.T.
      The Cambridge Cyber Summit

      Top leaders from business, government and academia come together to address cyberthreats and secure America’s future.

    • Watch investments
      Investor Toolkit

      Covering the full set of tools and strategies for long-term investors: How to take everyday market fluctuations in stride, and when to know it’s time to take action or protect against a major economic shifts.

    • Smart Investing

      Getting in the trenches, deconstructing portfolio options. Finding the best fit for client retirement plans and goals.

    For sponsorship opportunities, please contact: Alisha Hathaway.

    For all press and media inquiries, please contact: Jennifer Dauble.

    For all speaker and editorial inquiries, please contact: Dennis O'Brien.