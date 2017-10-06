Apple design chief Jony Ive says he despises 'most things'

When it comes to business, Apple design chief Jony Ive said he's bad with numbers — but he's good at telling when an existing product is loathsome.

Ive spoke with The New Yorker editor David Remnick at The New Yorker TechFest in Manhattan on Friday, on the heels of the unveiling of Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone. Ive, who is originally from the London area and has been with Apple since the early 1990s, is perhaps best known to consumers as the voice that narrates many of Apple's product videos.

Ive did not pull punches when describing the products of his competitors, telling Remnick he detests "most things, really," and calling the design of most products "soul destroying," according to 9to5Mac, which attended the event.

Ive, alongside Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is known for defining Apple's extremely particular design philosophy, as commemorated in a book he co-authored on the topic. Ive told Remnick that he had trouble ignoring the design in objects around him, and said he thinks that consumers can feel when something is designed carefully, even if they can't articulate it.

Despite Ive's unrelenting attention to detail when it comes to Apple products, he doesn't advocate obsession among consumers. He said that using an iPhone constantly actually constitutes misuse of the product.