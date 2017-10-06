Billionaire Nelson Peltz on P&G fight: Next week's shareholder vote will be 'close'

Billionaire hedge fund manager Nelson Peltz told CNBC on Friday that the vote on whether to elect the activist investor to Procter & Gamble's board will be "close."

"I'm not allowed to speculate," Peltz said on "Squawk Box." "But I would agree it's probably going to be close. I only have close ones."

The largest corporate proxy fight in history, between Procter & Gamble and activist investor Peltz, will come to a head on Tuesday with a critical shareholder vote at the company's annual meeting.

Peltz's $12.7 billion hedge fund, Trian Partners, has taken a $3.5 billion stake in P&G and is seeking to elect Peltz to P&G's board of directors.

Peltz said Friday Trian has gotten results even when it's lost proxy fights. The hedge fund manager said he feels he can still work with the P&G CEO, adding people mend fences after the dust settles.

Peltz also said he always likes working with current CEOs. "The stock is where it was four years ago," he said.

P&G Chief Executive David Taylor is urging investors to back its turnaround plan and vote against Peltz's addition to the board. Taylor told shareholders this week he believes Peltz would "seek to fundamentally change the soul of our company."

"We strongly recommend you give us this opportunity to finish this transformation," Taylor said during a question and answer session with investors. P&G has been struggling to increase sales at the same time it is restructuring.

The activist investor criticized P&G in July — and numerous times since then — saying that the company's transformation is being hindered by its "suffocating bureaucracy." The consumer packaged goods company's brands include Tide detergent, Gillette razors, and Pampers diapers.

—Reuters contributed to this report.

