IMF chief Lagarde touts the economic reforms that Trump has been trying to deliver

The United States needs to reform its tax system, invest in infrastructure programs, overhaul its immigration policies and cut business regulations, said Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

Lagarde's list seems to align with the priorities of President Donald Trump who was elected on pushing U.S.-first policies rather than the global approach advocated by the IMF.

When asked if she's a fan of Trump, however, Lagarde said: "I'm not a fan of anybody. And I'm not a fan of any particular initial proposals. We want to see the details."

The IMF plans to upgrade its outlook for global economic growth when it releases its latest forecasts next week, she said.

In an interview that aired Friday on "Squawk on the Street," Lagarde said the strength is coming from about 75 percent of the economies around the world. "In other words, it's not one country that's leading the charge. It's not only the emerging market economies that used to be the case. It's Europe. It's the United States. It's Japan. And it's China of course and India, plus a few other countries."

In July, the IMF predicted global growth would hit 3.6 percent in 2018, which would be the fastest clip since 2011.

Lagarde did cite growing "debt around the world" as a concern, saying debt of all kinds — both public and private — has gone up since the 2008 financial crisis.