Donald Trump has made a lot of people nervous, says former Bush advisor

Ron Christie on Trump: He made a lot of people nervous with 'calm before the storm' comment 1 Hour Ago | 02:50

President Donald Trump's recent comments are making Republican strategist Ron Christie nervous – and he told CNBC he's probably not the only one.

On Thursday, Trump cryptically suggested that a meeting with senior military leaders was "the calm before the storm." When asked what he meant by a "storm," the president replied, "you'll find out."

"It gives our allies and adversaries pause for reflection to say, 'What is the United States about to do?'" said Christie, former special assistant to President George W. Bush.

"You have to be very measured and very calm in your tone and I just hope that my friends in the White House recognize that the president may have made a lot of people very nervous today," he told "Power Lunch."