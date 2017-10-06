    ×

    Driving drunk or on drugs in a driverless car should be legal, expert body says

    • People under the influence of drugs and alcohol should be exempt from drink-driving laws if they are in an driverless car, an Australian advisory body said
    • The National Transport Commission said current laws could reduce the uptake of automated cars
    • The advisory body says it's akin to a drunk person being in a taxi
    People under the influence of drugs and alcohol should be able to use driverless cars without falling foul of the law, a regulatory body in Australia has suggested.

    The National Transport Commission (NTC), an independent advisory body, said current laws could reduce the uptake of automated vehicles. One of those potential barriers could be any law that requires occupants of self-driving cars to comply with drink-driving laws.

    "This would create a barrier to using a vehicle to safely drive home after drinking. Enabling people to use an automated vehicle to drive them home despite having consumed alcohol has the potential to improve road safety outcomes by reducing the incidence of drink-driving," the NTC said in a discussion paper released earlier this week.

    "Legislative amendments could be made to exempt people who set a vehicle with high or
    full automation in motion from the drink- and drug-driving provisions."

    The NTC does acknowledge a risk that could involve a person under the influence of drink or drugs choosing to take over the car. If that occurred, the body suggests that drink and drug driving offences would apply. But ultimately, a drunk person in a driverless car is similar to them being in a taxi, the NTC concludes.

    "The application of an exemption is clear-cut for dedicated automated vehicles, which are not designed for a human driver. The occupants will always be passengers. The situation is analogous to a person instructing a taxi driver where to go," the paper said.

    Legal & General IM: People won’t need to own driverless cars
    In many countries drugs are illegal and drink-driving laws differ between jurisdictions.

    Australia has been pushing forward legislation to facilitate driverless cars over the past two years. In 2015, the first public self-driving car trials took place in South Australia, after laws were passed there to allow tests.

    The NTC also recently released guidelines on driverless car tests across the entire country.

    Analysts have forecast that automated vehicles could actually be a boon for the alcohol industry.

    "Shared and autonomous vehicles could expand the total addressable market of alcoholic beverages while reducing the incidence of traffic fatalities and accidents," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas saidin a report last month.

    Governments across the world are looking into the implications that driverless cars will have on the law and the insurance industry.

