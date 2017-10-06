General Electric announces slew of executive changes, including new CFO

General Electric unveiled a slew of executive management changes on Friday.

The company announced that Jamie Miller, CEO of GE Transportation, will become chief financial officer on Nov. 1.

Current CFO and vice chair Jeffrey Bornstein will depart the company on Dec. 31. A 28-year veteran of the company, Bornstein said he decided this was the "right time to bring in a new CFO with a fresh perspective to guide GE's ongoing efforts to reduce costs, drive growth, improve our performance, and enhance shareholder value."

GE vice chairs Beth Comstock and John Rice will also be retiring at year end.

The announcements come soon after GE's board elected CEO John Flannery to succeed Jeffrey Immelt as chairman of the company.

GE announced Immelt's retirement on Monday, which came about two months earlier than expected. A company spokeswoman said that Immelt felt Flannery was prepared to take over the role of chairman. She also said that leaving the company would allow Immelt to explor other opportuniities.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.