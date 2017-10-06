GoPro shares rise after JPMorgan downplays threat from Google’s new camera

GoPro investors are overreacting to the potential threat from Google's new camera product, according to JPMorgan.



Alphabet unveiled its new pocket-sized Google Clips camera on Wednesday. GoPro shares fell a total of 13 percent Wednesday and Thursday due to the announcement.

Google Clips is "not a short-term threat … [It is] not designed as a PoV [point of view] camera, not wearable, not ruggedized, lacking sound, image stabilization, high frame-rate and a host of other features," analyst Paul Coster wrote in a note to clients Friday.

"The stock looks particularly compelling here owing to a 2-day sell-off spurred by the introduction of Google Clips, a consumer-oriented capture device that validates part of GoPro's market, competes peripherally, and otherwise seems to be going in a different direction."

Coster reiterated his overweight rating and $15 price target for GoPro shares, representing 55 percent upside from Thursday's close.

Shares of GoPro rose 2 percent midday Friday after the report.

"Talking to GoPro's upbeat CFO, yesterday, we sense that the firm's technology road-map, partnering with leading chip OEMs [original equipment manufacturers], will lead to more on-device AI features soon," he wrote.