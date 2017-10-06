US Treasurys lower as investors gear up for more Fed speeches, jobs data

Data is expected to keep investors on their toes Friday, as a slew of economic releases are set to be released. The major economic release that will have investors on edge is that of the nonfarm payrolls data, which is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Along with the average hourly wages and the unemployment rate data, the latest set of nonfarm payrolls data should provide an insight into how the U.S. economy and labor market has been faring as of late, especially with the recent hurricanes that wreaked havoc on the region.

Sticking with data, wholesale trade will come out at 10 a.m. ET while consumer credit will be released at 3 p.m. ET.

News out of the U.S. central bank is expected to keep dominating discussion, as more officials from the U.S. central bank head to key events to deliver their latest remarks.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be the latest individuals to speak in Austin at the Investing in America's Workforce Capstone conference Friday.

Elsewhere, New York Fed President William Dudley will likely be weighing-in on the importance of higher education for economic mobility at the 56th Annual Financial Literacy & Economic Education Conference, which is set to take place in New York.

Meanwhile in Missouri, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will be at the Bi-State Development 2017 Annual Luncheon Meeting in St. Louis.

Last but not least, on Saturday Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren will be speaking at the 84th International Atlantic Economic Conference in Montreal, where he is set to give the William S. Vickrey distinguished address.