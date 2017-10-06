Las Vegas gunman earned millions as a gambler: NBC

IRS records show that the Las Vegas gunman was a successful gambler, earning millions of dollars in 2015, according to an article published today by NBC News.

Stephen Paddock, who killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500 this week when he opened fire on a crowd of festival attendees on the Las Vegas strip, earned at least $5 million in 2015, the report said. The report noted that most of that income came from gambling, although some could have come from other investments.

The investigation by law enforcement also raised questions about whether Paddock was staying alone in his hotel room, NBC reported. Investigators found a charger that did not appear to belong to any of Paddock's phones, the report said. They also found that one of Paddock's key cards was used to enter his room after his car apparently had left the hotel garage.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that Paddock was not well known among Las Vegas's high stakes gambling crowd, though he would occasionally make tens of thousands of dollars in a single sitting. Because of his prolific gambling, Paddock was staying at the Mandalay Bay Hotel free of charge last weekend, The Times reported, citing a source familiar with Paddock's history.

Law enforcement in Las Vegas were not available to comment Friday afternoon. Officials also did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.