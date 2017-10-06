If you've been mulling a winter vacation, now is the time to book.

This is the best moment to find affordable flights ahead of the holiday season, according to two separate reports.

After early October, airline fares will fluctuate and then start climbing steadily as Christmas approaches. Prices spike dramatically in the last two weeks leading up to the December holiday, according to airfare prediction app Hopper.

If you wait to book your flight until after Halloween, it will cost you about $1 more every day, on average, Hopper said.

Currently, the average domestic fare for Christmas and New Year's flights is $404; down from $408 last week and $429 last month, according to a report by CheapAir.com, which tracks more than 3.6 million airfares and 11,000 itineraries a day over the holiday season.

Airfare for Thanksgiving is now $425, on average, up from previous weeks.