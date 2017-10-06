Rates are jumping as jobs report showed hidden signs of inflation

U.S. government debt yields jumped on Friday after metrics in the latest Labor Department jobs report showed budding signs of inflation.

The closely watched average hourly wages figure jumped higher by an annualized 2.9 percent, a faster pace than the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target for inflation.

Following the data release the 2-year Treasury note yield hit a high of 1.52 percent, its highest level since 2008. The 2-year note yield is currently trading at 1.516 percent.

The 10-year yield also hit a high of 2.393 percent after the release, its highest level in nearly three months. The 10-year Treasury yield is currently 2.389 percent.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.919 percent at 9:44 a.m. ET. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

US 10-year Treasury note yield intraday

Source: FactSet

"For the first time in potentially a decade we're actually looking at real wage pressure. The slack in the labor force is finally dissipating," said Larry McDonald, head of the U.S. macro strategies at ACG Analytics. "Young people were just not working, but now they're finally coming back. That's what going to shock the Fed."

US 2-year Treasury note yield intraday

Source: FactSet

The jobs report showed that average hourly earnings were up by 12 cents on the month to $26.55, equating to that 2.9 percent gain for the year. The Fed believes healthy inflation growth is about 2 percent.

— CNBC's Gina Francolla contributed to this report.