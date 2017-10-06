Thinking the unthinkable: Don’t rely on these historic fallout shelters in case of a nuclear attack

These fallout shelter signs won't help you if there's a nuclear attack 44 Mins Ago | 02:58

If you've ever seen a black and yellow sign in New York City marking a nuclear fallout shelter, don't be fooled into trying to take cover there.

In all likelihood, the bunker no longer exists.

The signs that you see speckled across the city are historic relics of the Cold War, harking from a time when New York City had 18,000 fallout shelters.