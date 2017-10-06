Treasury recommends looser financial market controls to encourage growth

The U.S. Treasury Department issued a report Friday that laid out guidelines for loosening regulation in order to encourage the growth of U.S. capital markets.

"By streamlining the regulatory system, we can make the U.S. capital markets a true source of economic growth which will harness American ingenuity and allow small businesses to grow," Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, said in a statement.

In light of the shrinking capital markets, the Treasury made several recommendations, including:

Repealing sections of the Dodd-Frank Act involving disclosure requirements for natural resources and the median annual total compensation of employees compared to that of the chief executive officer.

Increasing the amount that can be raised in crowdfunding to $5 million from $1 million.

Opening up private markets to more investors and revisiting the "accredited investor" definition.

The Treasury pointed out that the number of publicly traded companies in the U.S. has fallen by nearly 50 percent over the last two decades, while the average number of initial public offerings a year has fallen to 188 since the financial crisis, down from 325 before.

Number of Public Companies in the United States, 1990-2016

Source: Securities and Exchange Commission staff analysis using data from the Center for Research in Securities Prices U.S. Stock and U.S. Index Databases(c) 2016 Center for Research in Securities Prices, The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Since the crisis, the total amount of debt and equity primary offerings reported in private markets has exceeded that of public markets by about 26 percent, according to a staff report from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission cited in the Treasury report.

U.S. Initial Public Offerings by Number and Dollar Volume, 1996-2017

Source: Source: Securities and Exchange Commission staff analysis based on Securities Data Corporation's New Issues database

(Thomson Financial). Excludes closed-end funds and American Depository Receipts. The data for 2017 is for the period

ending Aug. 31, 2017.

The Treasury also said the SEC and Commodities Futures Trading Commission need to work together more to reduce regulatory overlap, but did not think the two institutions should merge.