S&P 500 threatens to snap 8-day winning streak after jobs report disappoints

"Trying to guess the headline number on this one was a fool's game," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities. The report "looks pretty sloppy from the top, but there's more good news than bad."

Treasury yields jumped after the report's release. The benchmark 10-year yield advanced to 2.4 percent, while the two-year yield rose to 1.52 percent, notching its highest level since 2008.

"Everyone knew the report would be confusing because of the distortions from [hurricanes] Harvey and Irma," said Richard Piccirillo, managing director at PGIM Fixed Income. "But despite the distortions, average hourly earnings went down and unemployment went down. I think the bond market is reacting a bit to that."

Stocks are coming off yet another record-setting session. The S&P 500 posted its sixth straight all-time closing high on Thursday, marking its longest streak of record closes since 1997. The Dow and Nasdaq also notched record highs.

Sentiment on Wall Street has been lifted lately by strong economic data and renewed hope of tax reform.

The ISM manufacturing and nonmanufacturing numbers released earlier this week hit multi-year highs. Meanwhile, the House passed a $4.1 trillion budget on Thursday, which marked the first concrete step toward enacting tax reform.

"We've seen this reflation trade and that's correlated with tax reform," said Jeff Zipper, managing director of investments at the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank. "We're also seeing this synchronized move higher, not just globally but also domestically."