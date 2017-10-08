How Defy Ventures lets inmates pitch a business 'Shark Tank' style, and equips them with job skills

It was a fateful moment for Shelley Winner, an inmate at Dublin, a federal prison in California. She was preparing to pitch a start-up idea, Shark Tank style, to a group of successful entrepreneurs and budding business owners.

Winner – a self-described "computer geek" who had aspirations to start her own repair service –spent hours honing her pitch with other inmates. On that day, she walked away victorious, eventually landing a job with Microsoft shortly after leaving the prison's walls.

"When I ended up winning, I swear, there's like a thousand women at that prison – everybody was proud of me," the 39 year old told CNBC recently. In fact, one of the judges of her competition happened to own a tech company who took Winner on as her mentor, employing her after she was released from prison.

Thanks to a program run by Defy Ventures, Winner's experience is just one example of how people convicted of crimes are fighting to earn a new label: Entrepreneur.

Defy offers hope and job skills to a demographic that often faces bleak future prospects. The company has 20 programs in 17 U.S.-based prisons, and offers "Entrepreneurs in Training (EITs)" a 100 course program that most complete while they are in prison. Upon graduation – Defy boasts a 95 percent employment rate – EITs go to work for established companies, or even open businesses of their own.