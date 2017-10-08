A top Senate Republican just issued a warning: Trump could put US 'on the path to World War III'

In a stinging rebuke of Donald Trump, Republican Senator Bob Corker charged in an interview on Sunday that the United States president was treating his job like a "reality show," and that his rashness could set the country "on the path to World War III," The New York Times reported.

Trump acts "like he's doing 'The Apprentice' or something," Corker, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, reportedly told the Times. The senator added he was concerned by the president's behavior, the outlet said.

Corker's support will be crucial for Trump to pass tax reform, which is the president's best and perhaps last hope for reaching a legislative landmark this year, according to the NYT.

The senator's remarks followed a caustic exchange on Twitter on Sunday in which Trump lambasted the senator for "the horrendous Iran Deal" and claimed, among other things, that Corker had "begged" him for an endorsement on a re-election.

Corker responded by blasting the White House, saying it had "become an adult day care center."

