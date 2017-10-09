10 reasons why the US economy is actually in great shape

Economists see strength in economy despite weak jobs numbers 11:52 AM ET Fri, 6 Oct 2017 | 02:48

Here are 10 more pieces of good economic news you may have missed amid all the big, important stories happening around the world right now.

In the last week we've found out:

1) The latest CNBC economic survey shows optimism in the American economy at a 10-year high.

2) Manufacturing activity is at a 13-year high.

3) Service sector activity is at a 12-year high.

4) There are a record 6.2 million open jobs in America.

5) Semi truck sales are out-of-control strong.

6) Intermodal rail traffic hit a record in the week that ended Sept. 23.

7) Despite talk of retail's impending doom, nearly 700,000 people got hired in the sector during the past year.

8) The median home sales price rose more than 5 percent from last year.

9) Car sales data released last week showed a huge rebound, with GM sales up 12 percent and Ford rising nearly 9 percent.

10) Airlines are carrying a record number of people.

Even Friday's nonfarm payrolls report that showed a loss of 33,000 jobs in September found that wages are up 2.9 percent and the unemployment rate is at a 16-year low of 4.2 percent.

This is to pre-empt the inevitable question of, "Why is the stock market soaring when there's so much bad news out there?"

Granted, there is a lot of bad news out there. But off the scary and sad headlines around Las Vegas and hurricanes, the U.S. economy continues to perform. Don't bet against America.