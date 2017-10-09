Catalonia crisis rages on as thousands protest against independence

The potential constitutional crisis facing Madrid has not gone away and could reach a decisive point this week, despite a mass protest in favor of a united Spain on Sunday.

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in Catalonia Sunday to call for unity, voicing their opposition to last week's non-binding and illegal referendum on independence on October 1. Police in Barcelona estimated that 350,000 people had attended the march while Societat Civil Catalana, an anti-independence group that organized the protest, put the number of demonstrators at 930,000.

Waving both Spanish and Catalan flags, demonstrators on Sunday praised the actions taken by the Spanish government to prevent the symbolic referendum vote, and criticized local politicians who have encouraged secession from Spain.