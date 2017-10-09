Parscale ended up becoming Trump's digital director, the man behind the social media advertising strategy that he said helped win the election. And that $1,500 project reaped massive rewards: his company ended up being paid $94 million, including the money spent on advertising during Trump's campaign.

The interview also revealed that staff from Facebook, Google and Twitter spent time working at Trump's campaign offices, collaborating with Parscale on reaching potential voters.

"I asked each one of them by email, (I said:) 'I want to know every single secret button, click, technology you have, I want to know everything you would tell Hillary's campaign plus some and I want your people here to teach me how to use it,'" he told CBS.

"I would ask them to be Republicans and I would talk to them. I wanted people who supported Donald Trump from their companies."

Trump's customized Facebook adverts

Parscale created highly targeted Facebook advertising, testing each ad to see which would receive the most clicks. "We were making hundreds of thousands of them (adverts on Facebook) programmatically… (On an) average day (we would make) 50,000 to 60,000 ads… changing language, words, colors, changing things because certain people like a green button better than a blue button, some people like the word 'donate' over 'contribute.'"

Trump himself has accused Facebook of being against him, via Twitter. But Parscale claimed that Trump's election campaign used social media tools "better than anyone ever had in history."