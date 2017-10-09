Hillary Clinton says Brexit supporters 'voted against modern Britain'

Britons who supported Brexit in last year's referendum on European Union (EU) membership "voted against modern Britain," Hillary Clinton said in an interview published Sunday.

The former U.S. secretary of state told The Sunday Times: "They voted against modern Britain and the EU, believing that somehow this would be good for their small village. It made no sense… The same thing played out in my race, but I didn't think we were so vulnerable. But it turned out we were wrong — in part because the Russians played a much bigger role."

American intelligence agencies have concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin initially wanted to harm former Democrat presidential nominee Clinton's chances of becoming commander-in-chief, before later explicitly aiding Donald Trump's campaign. Russia has repeatedly denied any meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in November's general election, told The Times that in hindsight Brexit "should have been a bigger alarm" for her own campaign.

Click here to read more at The Sunday Times.