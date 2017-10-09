Iranian investors: Watching the White House's next move

Despite dropping one point four percent in a week, the Tehran Stock Exchange is up two percent in a month, four and a half percent in three months and seven point three percent in six months.

"The threat of decertification does have a huge psychological impact," said Ramin Rabii, CEO of Turquoise Partners. As head of Iran's leading investment firm catering to foreign investors Rabii admits "risk is still a major concern."

Over the last five months, volume from foreign investors rose 67 percent – but it's unclear exactly where that volume came from. The Islamic Republic has been courting business and investors from Europe and Asia since the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement went into effect with mixed results.