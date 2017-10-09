Melania Trump's office rips 'attention seeking' Ivana Trump

A spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump on Monday tore into President Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, saying the former Mrs. Trump was an "attention seeking" ex who was putting out "self-serving noise" in order to sell books.

The comment, from spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, came in response to an interview Ivana Trump gave to "Good Morning America" on Monday, in which she said, "I'm basically first Trump wife, ok? I'm first lady, ok?"

"Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and The President," Grisham said in the statement released Monday afternoon. "She loves living in Washington, DC and is honored by her role as First Lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books. There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex. Unfortunately only attention seeking and self-serving noise."

Ivana Trump is currently on a press tour for her new book, "Raising Trump," a family memoir about raising her three children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. The president was married to Ivana Trump from 1977 to 1992, when they divorced amid Donald Trump's highly publicized extramarital affair with Marla Maples, whom he later married.

Melania Trump is the president's third wife, and the couple married in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony in 2005. Their son, Barron, lives with them at the White House.

The prospect of a public feud between the first lady and the president's ex-wife quickly drew comparisons with Bravo's popular reality television franchise, The Real Housewives.

Andy Cohen, the host of a Real Housewives wrap-up show, tweeted his response Monday.