Cabbage wine, tomato beer: Say cheers to 'garden-to-glass' drinks

A new wave of bartenders are championing zero-waste techniques in a global movement known as "closed-loop" cocktails.
Focused on recycling ingredients, the idea is to ensure an eco-friendly drinking experience. It's part of a broader concept known as "garden-to-glass," which emphasizes produce-driven beverages that boast little food mileage — similar to the restaurant industry's "farm-to-table" approach.
Operation Dagger is Asia's leading voice on the matter. Ranked sixth on "Asia's 50 Best Bars 2017," the Singapore-based venue ensures ingredients are used to their full potential, whether it's replacing plastic straws with vanilla pods or creating bottle labels from recycled receipts.