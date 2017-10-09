Schumer, Pelosi say Trump's immigration demands 'can't be serious'

So much for President Donald Trump's honeymoon with Democrats.

On Sunday night, Democratic congressional leaders slammed the president's terms for a deal to protect hundreds of thousands of young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Trump on Sunday called for funding for a border wall and a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the United States as part of an agreement to protect so-called Dreamers. In its principles sent to congressional leaders, the White House also requested thousands of new immigration agents, judges and lawyers.

The top Democrats in the Senate and House criticized those terms, saying they strayed from the outlines of a deal they discussed with Trump last month. Democrats had said Trump would not insist on border wall funding in an agreement to shield roughly 800,000 young immigrants from deportation.

"The Administration can't be serious about compromise or helping the Dreamers if they begin with a list that is anathema to the Dreamers, to the immigrant community and to the vast majority of Americans," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in a statement.