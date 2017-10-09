    ×

    The companies leaving Catalonia in the face of political uncertainty

    • Key Ibex companies including Caixabank have already announced plans to relocate their head office, while many others from all business sectors are considering doing the same
    Over 7,000 foreign businesses in Catalonia, many now weighing up political risks   

    Multinationals headquartered in Catalonia have started weighing up whether the region will declare independence from the rest of Spain and the consequences that this would entail.

    Key Ibex companies including Caixabank have already announced plans to relocate their head office, while many others from all business sectors are considering doing the same.

    CNBC takes a look at which firms are leaving, or are likely to leave, Catalonia.

    Banco Sabadell

    The bank's board announced Thursday that it's moving its headquarters to Alicante "to protect the interests" of its customers, shareholders and employers. The relocation will not involve any transfer of employees.

    Caixabank

    The biggest bank in Catalonia and third-largest in the country said Friday that it will move its headquarters to Valencia — to avoid the risk of finding itself illegally headquartered outside the euro zone should Catalonia become independent.

    Inmobiliaria Colonial

    Real estate firm Inmobiliaria Colonial is set to discuss Monday a possible relocation of its head offices outside of Catalonia, Reuters reported. The firm wasn't immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC.

    Abertis

    The infrastructure company will debate relocating its head offices outside of Catalonia at meeting on Monday afternoon. An announcement could take place late Monday.

    Cellnex

    The Spanish telecoms firm will also hold a meeting Monday to discuss a possible new headquarters. If approved, Cellnex will move from Barcelona to Madrid, according to Reuters.

    Dogi International Fabrics

    The textile firm said Friday that it will leave Catalonia and place its headquarters in Madrid, La Vanguardia reported.

    Service Point

    The reprographics company said Friday that it will move its headquarters from Barcelona to Madrid, 20 minutos reported.

    Freixenet and Cordoníu

    Prosecco and wine-makers Freixenet and Cordoníu are both looking at relocating their offices.

    Oryzon

    The biotech firm saw its shares jump last week after announcing a decision to move its headquarters from Barcelona to Madrid.

    Eurona

    The satellite broadband Eurona announced last week that its headquarters will move from Barcelona to Madrid.

