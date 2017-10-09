Over 7,000 foreign businesses in Catalonia, many now weighing up political risks 5 Hours Ago | 03:53

Multinationals headquartered in Catalonia have started weighing up whether the region will declare independence from the rest of Spain and the consequences that this would entail.

Key Ibex companies including Caixabank have already announced plans to relocate their head office, while many others from all business sectors are considering doing the same.

CNBC takes a look at which firms are leaving, or are likely to leave, Catalonia.

Banco Sabadell

The bank's board announced Thursday that it's moving its headquarters to Alicante "to protect the interests" of its customers, shareholders and employers. The relocation will not involve any transfer of employees.

Caixabank

The biggest bank in Catalonia and third-largest in the country said Friday that it will move its headquarters to Valencia — to avoid the risk of finding itself illegally headquartered outside the euro zone should Catalonia become independent.

Inmobiliaria Colonial

Real estate firm Inmobiliaria Colonial is set to discuss Monday a possible relocation of its head offices outside of Catalonia, Reuters reported. The firm wasn't immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC.

Abertis

The infrastructure company will debate relocating its head offices outside of Catalonia at meeting on Monday afternoon. An announcement could take place late Monday.

Cellnex

The Spanish telecoms firm will also hold a meeting Monday to discuss a possible new headquarters. If approved, Cellnex will move from Barcelona to Madrid, according to Reuters.