Wynn Resorts' CEO: 'We don't allow guns in this building'

Steve Wynn suggests that Stephen Paddock would never have been able to have carried out his massacre had he tried to do so at the Las Vegas Wynn hotel.

The casino mogul said security staff at Wynn Resorts is "guarding the doors" against terrorists and would-be perpetrators of violence.

"We don't allow guns in this building unless they're being carried by our employees, and there's a lot of them," Wynn told Fox News on Sunday. "But if anybody's got a gun, and we find them continually, we eject them from the hotel."

Paddock checked into a room on the 32nd floor at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sept. 28 and opened fire on thousands of people at a country music concert three days later, killing 58 and wounding nearly 500 before killing himself.

Authorities said he had posted a "do not disturb" sign on his door, enabling him to set up his room as a sniper's nest with more than 20 weapons and surveillance cameras.

Wynn said the policy at his Las Vegas hotel is to check rooms with the sign after 12 hours.

Authorities still don't know why Paddock went on his rampage.

"This is a man who behaved rationally, privately, a little introverted, liked to play video poker," Wynn said. "But he was a rational man."

Wynn Resorts invested millions in 2015 to upgrade security, the CEO said.

"We had to cover every exit and every aspect of the building to see if we could identify and pre-empt any kind of terroristic or violent action," Wynn said. "It is never perfect, of course, but what you can do, to use local vernacular — you can change the odds."

