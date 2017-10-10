    ×

    Tech Transformers

    Bitcoin suffers a flash crash after Russia proposes ban on exchanges selling the cryptocurrency

    • It dropped by over $600 to a low of $4,200 at roughly 9:00 a.m. London time, the same time as the announcement from Russia's central bank
    • It was down some 12 percent for the session but quickly recovered within moments and was trading at $4,784 by 9:10 a.m. London time
    • Sergei Shvetsov, the first deputy governor at the Russian central bank, described the currency as "dubious" on Tuesday morning, according to Reuters
    Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    Bitcoin suffered a brief slump in value on Tuesday morning following news that the Russian central bank is planning to ban websites that sell the cryptocurrency.

    The digital currency had hit a high of $4,867 early on Monday, according to industry website CoinDesk, its highest since September 2. But it dropped by over $600 to a low of $4,200 at roughly 9:00 a.m. London time, the same time as the announcement from Russia's central bank. It was down some 12 percent for the session but quickly recovered within moments and was trading at $4,784 by 9:10 a.m. London time.

    Sergei Shvetsov, the first deputy governor at the Russian central bank, described the currency as "dubious" on Tuesday morning, according to Reuters.

    "We can not stand apart. We can not give direct and easy access to such dubious instruments for retail (investors)," Shetsov said, according to the news agency.

    Shvetsov, speaking at a conference in Moscow, said that Russia will block access to the websites of exchanges that offer cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

    IMF director Christine Lagarde: Bitcoin is too expensive for me at the moment
    IMF director Christine Lagarde: Bitcoin is too expensive for me at the moment   

    Flash crash history

    In September, the price of bitcoin suddenly dropped $200 after China announced a ban on initial coin offerings.

    ICOs allow start-ups to raise investment by selling new cryptocurrencies, which are similar to bitcoin, in return for cash. However, the People's Bank of China said this practice constitutes illegal fundraising. Bitcoin's price fell to around $4,350 per bitcoin, before recovery in the following weeks.

    And in June this year the price of a rival digital currency, ethereum, crashed to as low as 10 cents from around $319 on the GDAX cryptocurrency exchange. At the time the move was blamed on a multi-million dollar market sell order which in turn triggered automatic stop loss orders which then drove the price lower.

    The ethereum blockchain has received backing from a number of large firms such as Microsoft, which has helped to drive the price higher. Ethereum is up around 3,596 percent year-to-date, based on the price it was trading at on Tuesday morning, according to Coinmarketcap.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    Bitcoin/USD
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...