Leader of Catalonia asks parliament to suspend results of independence referendum

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has set out his plans for the future of the province.

The current crisis in relations between Catalonia and Spain comes after pro-separatist sentiment in the wealthy northeast region came to a head with a symbolic referendum on independence on October 1. Then, around 90 percent of the 2.26 million voters who went to the polls said they wanted independence, although turnout was low at 42 percent.

Since the vote, which was marred by a police crackdown on voters, relations between the Spanish government and separatists have reached a low point with little, if any, communication between the two sides.

Catalan police have been posted outside parliament in Barcelona, sealing off the grounds to the public.