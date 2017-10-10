Cramer's lightning round: Let Nike walk these losses off   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Nike Inc.: "I think it's going to be multiple quarters before they are able to break out again."

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions: "Oh, it's been one of our favorites. We almost cautioned double right now and I want to stay long."

FibroGen Inc.: "Oh, boy. That is extremely speculative. As long as you're doing it with a little bit of money that you know you can lose, because the company itself has no earnings. For me, don't buy."

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions: "No, I want to hold off on Allscripts. We like Cardinal Health in that group."