Profit declines expected for airlines after storms, costs bite

These are some of the topics airlines will likely address on earnings calls as investors question whether they can turn more travelers into bigger profits:

Labor and fuel

Fuel prices rose around 25 percent in the third quarter and costs spiked after Hurricane Harvey slammed into Houston in August, temporarily knocking out refinery operations. The cost of jet fuel, often airlines' second-biggest expense after labor, was about 20 percent more costly in the third quarter than in the year-earlier period, according to S&P Global Platts.

Investors will also look for updates on labor costs. American earlier this year announced mid-contract raises for pilots and flight attendants, and its stock plunged. Delta earlier this year announced a change to its profit-sharing regime that would pay all employees 10 percent of pretax income up to $2.5 billion and 20 percent above that amount.

Cabin segmentation and fare increases

Airlines have introduced new cabin classes as they face competition from low-cost airlines.

American and United this year followed Delta in offering basic economy, the offering formerly known as economy, but without perks like overhead bin access, the ability to select a seat and change your flight. American Airlines' president, Robert Isom, said in late September that half of travelers book the higher regular economy fare when considering no-frills basic economy.

Airlines are also rolling out premium economy class, which offers passengers more legroom and other perks like amenities kits and sometimes, better meals, in exchange for a higher fare.

Pay special attention to a key revenue metric known as the revenue per available seat mile, which measures how much money airlines make from every seat it flies a mile.

Raising fares is like walking a tightrope for airlines because if they fail to increase prices, investors may become impatient with low revenue growth, but carriers risk losing customers if they raise prices too much.

Storms

Powerful storms struck hubs of large U.S. airlines. Delta said it had to cancel 2,200 flights due to Hurricane Irma, while American called off more than 8,000 flights because of hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria.

Airlines will likely update investors on their outlook for demand for travel to the Caribbean in the coming peak travel season for the region, after successive, deadly storms caused billions of dollars in damage to islands including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Trade and the 'America First' welcome mat

Airlines will likely provide some insight into demand in the international and domestic markets, and shed some light on demand not just of U.S. travelers but of visitors traveling to the U.S.

On trade, Delta was seeking a leg up on regional competitors when it inked a deal in April 2016 with Bombardier for 75 C-Series jets. A year-and-a-half later, Delta is caught in a trade war between the Canadian aircraft maker and Boeing. The U.S. Commerce Department most recently ruled the airline must pay a significant tariff, but the final International Trade Commission ruling will not come until February of next year.