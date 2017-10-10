Euro finance chiefs weigh in on Schaeuble’s gloomy warning of a global crisis

Finance experts from the euro zone have weighed in on comments made by Wolfgang Schaeuble, after the German finance minister warned that debt and liquidity problems could spark the next global crisis.

Euro zone officials told CNBC that they are aware there could feasibly be another financial crisis around the corner, and believe that debt and liquidity should be closely monitored.

"We know that there will be another crisis one day," Klaus Regling, managing director of a crisis resolution mechanism for euro zone countries (called the ESM), told CNBC late Monday. "We all hope it doesn't happen too soon," he added.

Schaeuble, the outgoing German finance minister, warned in an interview with the Financial Times Sunday that there are "new bubbles" emerging from the trillions of dollars that central banks put into the markets as they have tried to revamp inflation levels and the wider economy.