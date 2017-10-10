The debate between active and passive management may rage on for a long time. The reality, however, is that many investors own a little bit of both. Even passive investing's biggest fans still believe that active management has its place in the right circumstances.

But with so many actively managed funds and so many strategies, how do you choose the right one? And how do you know which strategy is worthwhile and which one won't add much to the portfolio?

When it comes to selecting an active strategy, the task is a bit more complicated, because it involves more than simply figuring out which corner of the market or style box to fill. You must also research a manager's investment style and track record, and then you must continually keep tabs on performance and any issues that arise. Not only is the style more active, but investors themselves must be active.

A handful of financial advisors offered ideas about how to evaluate actively managed funds and where they fit in a portfolio.