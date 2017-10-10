North Korea hackers believed to have stolen US-South Korea plans to kill Kim Jong Un

North Korean hackers are believed to have stolen a large amount of classified military documents, including a South Korean and U.S. plan to "decapitate" North Korea's leadership, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap Tuesday who cited a statement by a ruling party lawmaker.

The news agency said that Democratic Party Representative Lee Cheol-hee said that the hackers broke into South Korea's Defense Integrated Data Center (a center responsible for storing digital military data) in September last year to steal the secret files, with Operational Plans 5015 and 3100 mentioned in the article.

Operational Plan 5015 relates to "the latest Seoul-Washington scheme to handle an all-out war with Pyongyang, which reportedly contains detailed procedures to 'decapitate' the North Korean leadership," Yonhap said.

Meanwhile, Operational Plan 3100 is Seoul's plan to "respond to the North's localized provocations," the news agency added.

The South Korean lawmaker cited unnamed defense officials as being the sources of information on the hack. He said that 235 gigabytes worth of military documents were taken with the content of nearly 80 percent of them yet to be identified.

"Also among them were contingency plans for the South's special forces, reports to allies' top commanders, and information on key military facilities and power plants," he said, according to Yonhap.

