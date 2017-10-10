U.S. trade deal with Canada, Mexico on 'thin ice' as new round of talks begin

Such proposals are also met with disapproval by Mexico and Canada. A top economic advisor to the Mexican embassy, Karen Antebi, said in a speech at Georgetown Law Center last week that the Trump administration has "a vision of zero-sum trade."

"The risks of withdrawal are high, and we are preparing for that possibility," Antebi said.

Congressional aides have raised doubts about the viability of the White House's proposals on the Hill, where any new, finalized trade deal must be ratified. Lawmakers have found defending the merits of existing trade deals — and avoiding disruption of supply chains and import-export relationships — to be a source of rare bipartisan agreement.

"I definitely think there's a real chance this could fall apart," said Juan Carlos Hartasanchez, senior director at Albright Stonebridge. "There's been a lot of pressure in the last round of negotiations and going into this round, all governments are prepared to pull the plug if necessary. All the governments have a plan B. That plan being a non-NAFTA scenario."

There's a lot riding on a new NAFTA agreement for all three countries, and some trade disputes have broken out during the process. For instance, the U.S. has already put tariffs on Canadian soft lumber, and the Commerce Department proposed tariffs on jets made by Bombardier after Boeing complained Bombardier undercut Boeing's price with the help of government subsidies. U.S. dairy farmers are also angry about Canada's pricing structure, which they claim make U.S. milk products more expensive.

The renegotiation of the trade deal was prompted by the Trump administration, which has said the agreement was unfair to U.S. manufacturers and resulted in the loss of U.S. jobs. There have also been concerns that Mexico, a major exporter of auto parts, was being used as a back door into the U.S. by Chinese manufacturers.

Another sore point for the Trump administration is that the U.S. has a more than $60 billion trade deficit with Mexico, while there was a $12.5 billion trade surplus with Canada in 2016.

President Donald Trump was quoted by Forbes as saying he prefers bilateral deals and that NAFTA may have "to be terminated if we're going to make it good. Otherwise, I believe you can't negotiate a good deal."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is traveling to Washington on Wednesday, as the talks kick off, and he is expected to meet with some members of Congress before heading to the White House.