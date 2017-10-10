Wal-Mart reiterates earnings outlook, announces $20 billion share buyback

Wal-Mart on Tuesday reiterated its earnings outlook for the current fiscal year and announced plans to add 1,000 additional online grocery pick-up locations at its U.S. stores in fiscal 2019.

Wal-Mart also unveiled a new $20 billion share repurchase program to replace its existing plan. The new authorization will be used over a two-year period, the company said.

Wal-Mart shares were up more than 2 percent in premarket trade on the news.

The big-box retailer explained it will continue to focus on remodeling existing stores and incorporating "digital experiences" in place of building new locations.

Ahead of its annual investor day in Bentonville, Arkansas, Wal-Mart said it expects its U.S. e-commerce business to grow sales by roughly 40 percent in fiscal 2019. Online transactions surged 60 percent during the second quarter of this year, Wal-Mart reported in August.

"We have good momentum in the business, we're executing our strategy and moving with speed to win with the customer, who is more connected than ever and embracing tools that will save them both time and money," CEO Doug McMillon said in prepared remarks.

"We're combining the accessibility of our stores with e-commerce to provide new and exciting ways for customers to shop," he added.



The company still expects adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal year 2018 to fall between $4.30 and $4.40.

For the fiscal year 2019, Wal-Mart said it expects earnings to increase about 5 percent year-over-year. And net sales for fiscal 2019 are expected to grow close to 3 percent, driven by same-store and e-commerce sales growth, the company added.

