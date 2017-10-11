Santa Cruz, located 75 miles south of San Francisco, is a popular surf town best known for its nice weather and beachfront amusement park.



But soon we may start associating the city more closely with one of the largest tech companies in the world: Amazon.

According to the Silicon Valley Business Journal, Amazon has been quietly growing its presence in Santa Cruz over the past two years, now employing over 100 people in a 40,000 square feet office space.

It's unclear what exactly the team there is working on or why Amazon has picked Santa Cruz as an office location. But the report says the office has a group of engineers working on the Alexa voice technology and could possibly expand up to 200 people.

It's also interesting that Amazon didn't take any tax breaks or economic benefits from the city of Santa Cruz for opening an office there. According to another report by the Silicon Valley Business Journal, Amazon has received more than $1.2 billion in state subsidies for the 250 facilities it's built across the country.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

You can read the full report on Amazon's Santa Cruz office here.