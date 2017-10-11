Amazon offers a new way for students to get a Prime membership

Going to college may not be cheap, but now you can at least skim a few bucks off your Amazon Prime subscription.

For college students not willing to commit to a full year of Amazon Prime, the company announced Wednesday a new $5.49 monthly payment option called Amazon Prime Student.

Current college attendees with a ".edu" email address can sign up to Prime Student for a maximum of four years. They can also take advantage of a six-month free trial before the monthly payments kick in.

On top of the usual perks of a Prime membership — including free two-day shipping and access to Prime Video's streamable movies and TV shows — the company says Prime Students will get access to special deals, or "coupons," through their subscription.

The "college essentials," most of which are personal hygiene products, appear to be picked with dorm room cohabitation in mind: Prime students can click the coupons to save a few dollars off air fresheners, toiletries and nutrition bars.

The company also announced the addition of two new pickup locations in Chicago, bringing its nationwide total to 29.

A full year of Amazon Prime Student retains its $49 price tag, which is still roughly half the price of a standard Prime account. There is no annual commitment required for monthly Prime Student subscriptions.