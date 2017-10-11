US Treasurys relatively mixed as investors pivot attention to upcoming Fed minutes

At 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the latest minutes from last month's FOMC meeting will be published. While the U.S. central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged in September, the Fed did take its first steps towards unwinding its economic stimulus.

Last month, the Fed announced that it would begin to roll off its $4.5 trillion balance sheet during the month of October, in addition to indicating that another rate hike was likely to occur in 2017.

Investors will probably pore over the minutes Wednesday for any signs as to what the Federal Reserve may do in the coming months, and what it currently thinks of the U.S. economy.

Prior to the minutes release, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will be in Zurich, Switzerland, where he could comment on current economic conditions and monetary policy at Bloomberg's second annual Swiss Day event.

Elsewhere in data news, the latest publication of Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) is set to come out at 10:00 a.m. ET, while mortgage applications will be released at 7:00 a.m. ET.