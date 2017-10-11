    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys relatively mixed as investors pivot attention to upcoming Fed minutes

    • The latest FOMC minutes are set to come out at 2:00 p.m. ET
    • Two notes auctions are set to occur on Wednesday

    U.S. government debt prices were relatively flat Wednesday, as investors geared up for the latest minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat around the flatline at around 2.344 percent at 5:35 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was flat at 2.878 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    At 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the latest minutes from last month's FOMC meeting will be published. While the U.S. central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged in September, the Fed did take its first steps towards unwinding its economic stimulus.

    Last month, the Fed announced that it would begin to roll off its $4.5 trillion balance sheet during the month of October, in addition to indicating that another rate hike was likely to occur in 2017.

    Investors will probably pore over the minutes Wednesday for any signs as to what the Federal Reserve may do in the coming months, and what it currently thinks of the U.S. economy.

    Prior to the minutes release, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will be in Zurich, Switzerland, where he could comment on current economic conditions and monetary policy at Bloomberg's second annual Swiss Day event.

    Elsewhere in data news, the latest publication of Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) is set to come out at 10:00 a.m. ET, while mortgage applications will be released at 7:00 a.m. ET.

    In other news, investors will be keeping a close eye on geopolitics, in particular developments surrounding the U.S.' tense relationship with North Korea.

    On Tuesday, the U.S. military flew two strategic bombers over the Korean peninsula, as U.S. President Donald Trump met with defense officials to look into how to deal with any threats posed by Kim Jong Un's regime, according to Reuters.

    On the commodities front, oil prices pushed higher during early trade, as signs of a gradual tightening in the market boosted sentiment.

    The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $24 billion in three-year notes Wednesday, in addition to $20 billion in nine-year & 10-month notes.

    —CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

