Coach rebrands itself Tapestry as brand portfolio grows

Coach is now Tapestry.

The accessories company has renamed itself Tapestry to reflect its expanding house of brands that now includes shoe brand Stuart Weitzman and accessory and apparel brand Kate Spade.

"We are now at a defining moment in our corporate reinvention, having evolved from a mono-brand specialty retailer to a true house of emotional, desirable brands," said CEO Victor Luis.

The name change will become effective October 31 of this year, at which point the company's stock ticker symbol — now COH — will change to TPR. Its new website, tapestry.com, is already live.

Shares were down more than 2 percent on the news in morning trading.

Employees were notified this morning in a town hall, shortly before the news was put out, a source familiar with the situation said.

Coach has set out to broaden its portfolio as over-expansion of its namesake brand diluted its status as a luxury company. It acquired Kate Spade for $2.4 billion earlier this year and Stuart Weitzman for $574 million in 2015.

The accessory industry has become increasingly difficult as the department stores on which many rely to sell their goods struggle with declining foot traffic.

"In Tapestry, we found a name that speaks to creativity, craftsmanship, authenticity and inclusivity on a shared platform and values," added Luis. "As such, we believe that Tapestry can grow with our portfolio and with our current brands as they extend into new categories and markets."