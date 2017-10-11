Cramer's lightning round: Macy's new CEO is turning the battleship around   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Macy's Inc.: "Look, I think [CEO Jeff] Gennette's doing a good job. I see the stock at $20. I see the dividend at 7.3 [percent]. I think Gennette is turning this battleship around and I like him very much."

E.l.f. Beauty: "I think it's an inexpensive stock. Now, do I like Estee Lauder more? Yes, indeed. Do I think e.l.f. is inexpensive? Yes. Is that whole segment of the market going down? Just look at Ulta. But I'm not backing away from e.l.f."

PGT Innovations Inc.: "I like this as a housing play. I like it. It's got a good Florida business. Look, Home Depot is the classic, but I think this is a good situation. Seems very cheap."

Imax Corp.: "Remember, we don't care where a stock's coming from, we care where it's going to, and I've got to tell you, I'm not quite sure where that one's going to. The theater business is very, very difficult right now. Don't buy."

Energy Transfer Partners: "That is a horrible stock and I want you to sell it tomorrow morning. And I'm not kidding. And I mean it."