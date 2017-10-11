Delta CEO: 'We will not pay those tariffs' on Bombardier jets

Delta CEO: Bombardier innovation, not price is what attracted us 7 Hours Ago | 01:43

Delta Air Lines said the airline will not pay a 300 percent tariff the U.S. government recently recommended be placed on Bombardier jets amid a trade dispute between the Canadian manufacturer's competitor Boeing.

The U.S. Commerce Department sided with Boeing in the dispute in which Boeing accused Bombardier of receiving subsidies for the jet-making program and selling the jets to Delta below the cost of production.

"We got a great price," Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC on Wednesday. He declined to disclose how much the airline paid.

Delta had agreed to buy at least 75 of Bombardier's C-Series some 100-seat jets last year.

Bastian called the recommended tariff "absurd" last month and said it would make the planes unaffordable. Delta argued that Boeing no longer makes a comparable product to the Bombardier C-Series.

On an earnings call on Wednesday, Bastian said, "We will not pay those tariffs and that is very clear."

The airline plans to take delivery of the jets, he said, adding that the Commerce Department's ruling is preliminary. The final ruling on the duties is expected in February.

The carrier said the airline is exploring alternatives but declined to give any details.