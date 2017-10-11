If you live in this city, you're probably overspending

Here's a surprise: Residents of the most expensive coastal U.S. cities seem to be spending within their means. At least a dozen of their southern counterparts are not.

Both New York City and San Francisco residents fell within the top 10 for healthy balance sheets, a new study found

Out of 50 U.S. cities, Greenville, South Carolina, residents were the best for spending within their means, while San Antonio, Texas citizens spent the most, according to a recent LendingTree study.