If you live in this city, you're probably overspending

1. Greenville, South Carolina
2. Greensboro, North Carolina
3. Kansas City, Missouri
4. Buffalo, New York
5. Charlotte, North Carolina
6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
7. San Francisco, California
8. Boston, Massachusetts
9. New York, New York
10. Raleigh, North Carolina
Residents of the Carolinas could be a model for spending within your means, as four cities ranked within the study's top 10. Besides Greenville, which had the second-lowest average income of the cities ranked, they include North Carolina's Greensboro, Charlotte and Raleigh. New York and San Francisco, despite their notoriously high costs of living, also ranked within the top 10.
Greenville's average household makes $65,602. The city offers affordable housing options and jobs at major companies, including Michelin and General Electric.
"You don't need a high income to spend within your means in the U.S.," Karimzad said. "Greenville is an example."
As for San Antonio, whose average income is less than $76,000 a year, residents are using significant amounts of credit, especially on cars or trucks because public transportation is limited.